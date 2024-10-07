Open in App
    • KMIZ ABC 17 News

    Second juvenile arrested after cars, residence shot in Columbia

    By Matthew Sanders,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qdaRd_0vxxFsqh00

    COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

    Columbia police say they've arrested a second juvenile in connection with a shots-fired incident last Thursday.

    Officers were sent to a call of shots fired near Godas Drive and Valley Creek Lane at about 8 p.m. Thursday. Police found two vehicles and a residence with gunshot damage, according to a Columbia Police Department news release.

    Police arrested the first juvenile suspect the same day on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree assault and leaving the scene of a crash. The second arrest, on suspicion of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, came Monday, the release says. More arrests are expected.

    CPD says the investigation is ongoing. The juveniles' names are protected by law.

    Comments / 4
    *DWP*
    1d ago
    If they can be out here wrecking cars and shooting up neighborhoods, they should be identified by both name and photos. They are a clear threat to the public.
