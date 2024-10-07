Open in App
    Camden County authorities identify man killed in alleged home invasion

    By Matthew Sanders,

    1 days ago
    COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

    The Camden County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the identity of a man killed in what authorities say was an attempted burglary.

    Derek A. Wayman, 44, was identified as the suspected burglar who was shot and killed early Wednesday at a residence on North Highway 7. Wayman was "known to frequent" the Sparta, Missouri, and Springfield, Missouri, areas, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

    "Detectives are following up leads with several other area law enforcement agencies to identify Wayman’s accomplice from the morning of the burglary but have not yet positively identified the subject," the release says. "We will release more information when appropriate."

    The sheriff's office said last week that a resident shot Wayman at about 3 a.m. Wednesday and another burglar drove off in a dark-colored vehicle. The shooter has not been charged.

