Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KMID ABC Big 2 News

    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods

    By The HillSarah Fortinsky,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VCPYv_0w6Vo4PU00

    ( The Hill ) — Bath & Body Works apologized for selling a winter-themed candle that came under scrutiny for label imagery that drew comparisons to Ku Klux Klan hoods, according to multiple reports .

    The candle, called “Snowed In,” includes a label image of a paper snowflake, whose side-by-side diamond shapes each have a pointed top and two holes cut out for where eyes could be.

    Bath & Body Works said the company has stopped selling the candle online and at retail locations and said in a statement that the design was unintentional, according to reports.

    “At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” a company spokesperson reportedly said in the statement.

    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America

    “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward,” the statement continued.

    The Anti-Defamation League considers the image of the KKK hood to be a hate symbol, CNN reported.

    The Hill has reached out to Bath & Body Works.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Update: Ring theft suspect identified
    KMID ABC Big 2 News5 days ago
    After 36 years, accused killer in Oregon cold case to stand trial
    KMID ABC Big 2 News13 hours ago
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    KMID ABC Big 2 News2 days ago
    Kelly Ripa shocks viewers with surprise divorce confession during live show with husband Mark Consuelos
    HELLO2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    KMID ABC Big 2 News2 days ago
    Former Las Vegas-area official sentenced in murder of journalist
    KMID ABC Big 2 News13 hours ago
    2 Permian students accused of rape
    ABC Big 2 News6 days ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    KMID ABC Big 2 News8 hours ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    KMID ABC Big 2 News4 hours ago
    3 dead, at least 4 injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    KMID ABC Big 2 News6 hours ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    KMID ABC Big 2 News2 days ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    KMID ABC Big 2 News16 hours ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    KMID ABC Big 2 News7 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    MPD investigating IDEA vandal suspect
    KMID ABC Big 2 News1 day ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    The Young and the Restless: Lily Revenge on Daniel After Christel Dream Wedding
    Carol Cassada2 days ago
    Caught on camera: MPD searching for assault suspects
    KMID ABC Big 2 News13 hours ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida10 days ago
    Arkansas dad arrested, accused of fatally shooting man found with missing child: deputies
    KMID ABC Big 2 News2 days ago
    Mariah Carey Has Burned Through So Much of Her Fortune She Can't Afford to Spoil Boytoy Lovers: 'She Spends Like She's a Billionaire'
    RadarOnline18 hours ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    KMID ABC Big 2 News2 days ago
    Pecos man dead following early morning crash
    KMID ABC Big 2 News1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Police arrest man accused of posing as utility worker, killing homeowner
    KMID ABC Big 2 News2 days ago
    2 children dead after accidents at separate Halloween haunted hayride events
    KMID ABC Big 2 News17 hours ago
    Baby born in Michigan brewery’s parking lot given appropriate middle name; brewery responds with special beer
    KMID ABC Big 2 News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy