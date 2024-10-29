Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KLST/KSAN

    CNN host kicks panelist off show after ‘lowest of the lowest’ exchange with Mehdi Hasan

    By The Hill,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWaVs_0wQtr5bH00

    ( The Hill ) — GOP commentator Ryan Girdusky has been banned from CNN after he made offensive comments Monday toward Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan, seemingly referencing his ethnicity.

    “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,” Girdusky told Hasan, an apparent reference to the pager bomb detonations earlier this year that resulted in several deaths and thousands of injuries in Lebanon.

    Hasan had started saying, “If you don’t want to be called ‘Nazis,’ stop…,” before the back-and-forth began.

    “Did you just say I should die? Did you just say I should be killed live on CNN?” Hasan responded in remarks highlighted by Mediaite .

    Host Abby Phillip attempted to stop the conversation several times as Hasan asked Girdusky, “Are you a racist, violent person inciting violence against me?”

    “Ryan, that is completely out of pocket,” Phillips interjected. “You know that.”

    “Then, I apologize,” Girdusky responded.

    “Don’t say ‘then I apologize.’ You literally accused him — ” Phillips began, before getting interrupted again by another heated exchange.

    L.A. Times editorial editor quits after owner blocks plans to endorse Harris

    Phillips posted on the social platform X Monday, weighing in further on the exchange between Hasan and Girdusky.

    “I take this very seriously and want to again apologize to @mehdirhasan and I hope he’ll join us another time,” Phillips had written in the post. She included CNN’s statement as well.

    CNN said the network will “not allow guests to be demeaned,” adding that that Girdusky “will not be welcomed back” as a guest on the network.

    “There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air,” the statement reads. “We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate including between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore mutual understanding.”

    “But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network,” the network wrote.

    Girdusky also made a post about the back-and-forth on X, claiming his comments were a “joke.”

    “Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke,” he wrote in the post . “I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

    Related Search

    Mehdi HasanCnn controversiesMedia ethicsRacism in mediaRyan GirduskyPolitical commentators

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested for DUI once again: ‘I’m sorry I like to drink’
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago
    Remains found near Hoover Dam in 2009 identified as man last seen in 1995
    KLST/KSAN19 hours ago
    Tom Green County jail logs: Oct. 28, 2024
    KLST/KSAN2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    University investigating viral ‘Diddy’ Halloween costume with blackface
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago
    Stanley just released the most gorgeous holiday collection
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago
    Woman survives snake bite, 2 weeks in Australian wilderness
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago
    Parents arrested after toddler was ‘unlawfully buried’ in California
    KLST/KSAN20 hours ago
    Group assaults man they claimed was a ‘pedophile’ at Texas grocery store, police say
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago
    SAPD seeks help locating missing 86-year-old man
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago
    2 children among 3 dead after going over Niagara Falls
    KLST/KSAN14 hours ago
    Texas hospitals to start checking citizenship status this week
    KLST/KSAN2 days ago
    15-year-old fighting kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    KLST/KSAN15 hours ago
    ‘Heartbroken’: Young daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback dies
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    $66K in cash seized from truck headed to Mexico from South Texas
    KLST/KSAN2 days ago
    Defendant sentenced in Wise trial
    KLST/KSAN2 days ago
    What are the most haunted cities in Texas?
    KLST/KSAN2 days ago
    Iowa resident dies of suspected Lassa fever: What is the rare viral disease?
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago
    5 charged in $1M Texas teacher-certification cheating scandal
    KLST/KSAN2 days ago
    Drunk animals far more common than previously thought, helping explain human love of alcohol: study
    KLST/KSAN23 hours ago
    No Election Day storm: Caribbean disturbance not a threat to U.S. mainland | Tracking the Tropics
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago
    ‘The Conjuring’ house owner charged with DUI after police pursuit
    KLST/KSAN18 hours ago
    Target says its $20 Thanksgiving bundle can feed 4 people: What’s in it?
    KLST/KSAN2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    State buys South Texas ranch to build its own border wall
    KLST/KSAN22 hours ago
    Salon owner, mom of 4 gets $300 through Pay it Forward
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    South Texas meth importer sentenced 11 years in prison
    KLST/KSAN12 hours ago
    After viral ‘Chase glitch,’ JPMorgan sues customers over $661K in check fraud
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy