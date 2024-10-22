These absurd couples costumes will ship in time for Halloween
By BestReviewsChristina Marfice,
1 days ago
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
Halloween is right around the corner
With Halloween just over a week away, we’re now entering crunch time for putting together a costume. Have you planned your look yet? If not, you still have time — but not much. If you want to order a costume and have it arrive in time to wear on Halloween, you need to decide soon what you’ll dress up as. And if you have a partner who wants to go in on a couples costume, you have plenty of options you can still have delivered in time.
Amazon and Walmart are still stocked with couples costumes that will ship soon enough to arrive in time for the holiday. If you have a willing partner (or even a friend), you can dress up as a pair of Ghostbusters , a chocolate chip cookie and milk , peanut butter and jelly , a pair of tacky tourists (complete with Hawaiian shirts and compression socks, naturally) and so many other options. In fact, we’ve rounded up some fun ideas on this list, and most of them will still ship in time for Halloween (depending on where you live, of course).
So pick out your favorite set of costumes and get that order in, because time is running out! Halloween is less than 10 days away and no one wants to be the only person at the party or on the trick-or-treating streets without a costume. Scroll down for our list of picks.
Still need a Halloween costume? Grab a partner and order one of these
