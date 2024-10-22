Open in App
    These absurd couples costumes will ship in time for Halloween

    By BestReviewsChristina Marfice,

    1 days ago

    BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission.

    Halloween is right around the corner

    With Halloween just over a week away, we’re now entering crunch time for putting together a costume. Have you planned your look yet? If not, you still have time — but not much. If you want to order a costume and have it arrive in time to wear on Halloween, you need to decide soon what you’ll dress up as. And if you have a partner who wants to go in on a couples costume, you have plenty of options you can still have delivered in time.

    Amazon and Walmart are still stocked with couples costumes that will ship soon enough to arrive in time for the holiday. If you have a willing partner (or even a friend), you can dress up as a pair of Ghostbusters , a chocolate chip cookie and milk , peanut butter and jelly , a pair of tacky tourists (complete with Hawaiian shirts and compression socks, naturally) and so many other options. In fact, we’ve rounded up some fun ideas on this list, and most of them will still ship in time for Halloween (depending on where you live, of course).

    In this article: Mad Engine Ghostbusters Adult Costume Zip-up Jumpsuit with 4 Attachable Patches , ReneeCho Couple Costume Halloween Food Cookies and Milk Carton Box and Spooktacular Creations Couples Halloween Costumes Peanut Butter

    So pick out your favorite set of costumes and get that order in, because time is running out! Halloween is less than 10 days away and no one wants to be the only person at the party or on the trick-or-treating streets without a costume. Scroll down for our list of picks.

    Still need a Halloween costume? Grab a partner and order one of these

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yAeDl_0wHbnHp100

    Mad Engine Ghostbusters Adult Costume Zip-up Jumpsuit with 4 Attachable Patches

    These jumpsuit costumes come with attachable patches that turn them into Ghostbuster uniforms, so you and a partner can go as a team of paranormal pursuers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bv9Db_0wHbnHp100

    ReneeCho Couple Costume Halloween Food Cookies and Milk Carton Box

    Nothing goes with a chocolate chip cookie like milk, so go as both this Halloween.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrOdg_0wHbnHp100

    Spooktacular Creations Couples Halloween Costumes Peanut Butter

    If peanut butter and jelly is your favorite sandwich, this couples costume will let you show it.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esxq5_0wHbnHp100

    Fun World Tacky Adult Tourist Costume

    This pair of tacky tourist costumes is complete with Hawaiian shirts, straw hats, a map, camera and compression socks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZFOC_0wHbnHp100

    FutureMemories Fred and Wilma Flintstone Costume Set

    Save 5% on this classic couples costume of the Flinstones, Fred and Wilma.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7IWF_0wHbnHp100

    Jiuguva 7 Pcs Halloween Painter Costume Set for Adults

    Dress up as the famous TV painter Bob Ross while a friend goes as his work of art.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NoFg2_0wHbnHp100

    Rasta Imposta Asian Fusion 1 Sriracha and 1 Pho Noodle Bowl Couple Halloween Costume Set

    This couples costume may get a little spicy when one of you goes as Sriracha hot sauce and the other goes as a bowl of pho.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03TZXF_0wHbnHp100

    FetteParty1A Premium ’80s & ’90s Tracksuit Costume Unisex

    These ’90s tracksuits are fun on their own, but just add rollerblades for a great pair of Barbie and Ken costumes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOaMG_0wHbnHp100

    Funziez! Sherpa Bear Adult Onesie

    Go as a pair of hibernating bears in these onesies and have the most comfortable costumes at the Halloween party this year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzKSS_0wHbnHp100

    Rasta Imposta Oreo Cookie Couple Halloween Costume

    This fun couples costume makes a complete Oreo cookie when you stand together.

