    Teachers: Apply for fellowship at Colonial Williamsburg

    By Jaclyn Tripp,

    1 days ago

    MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Some elementary and mid-level education teachers in the United States will be chosen to attend a unique fellowship at Colonial Williamsburg next summer.

    Colonial Williamsburg is the world’s largest living history museum.

    The Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute is held in the restored capital of the 18th-century town of Williamsburg. Educators who attend the institute are chosen from a list of applicants.

    National parks vs. national forests: the differences

    Jenifer Bynum is an educator at Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools in Oklahoma. She attended the institute in June and said she gained experiences and knowledge that allowed her to bring history to life in the classroom.

    “I can share vivid stories and details about Jamestown and Yorktown, providing a more engaging and tangible understanding of early American history,” said Bynum.

    Colonial Williamsburg provides school districts across the U.S. with a 2-for-1 discount that can be used to send elementary and secondary schools to the institute. Rules and regulations apply to the discount.

    Public school elementary or secondary teachers in the United States can also apply for individual scholarships that are awarded through Colonial Williamsburg Foundation friends.

    Fifth—and Eighth-grade teachers in Oklahoma can apply for special funding because an Oklahoma businessman provided funds for them to attend the institute. The fellowship covers airfare, lodging, most meals, and program activities. Oklahoma teachers who are chosen to attend the institute will also be given a $300 stipend to purchase classroom materials.

    Teachers who cannot obtain tuition assistance should expect to pay $2,400 for a double-occupancy room, most meals, admission to all historic sites, program activities, and access to the Educator Resource Library. The $2,400 rate does not include transportation.

    The Oklahoma Foundation of Excellence has coordinated Oklahoma teachers’ participation in the Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute since 1993, thanks to the leadership of the late Edward C. Joullian III.

    Once at the institute, teachers will meet character interpreters who explain what life was like for the colonists in the 1700s. They’ll also learn how to develop creative lessons.

    Check with your school district to determine if a regional tuition scholarship is available for your potential fellowship at the Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute.

    The deadline to apply is 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 21.

