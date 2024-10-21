Trial begins for San Angelo man accused of killing wife

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — The trial for a San Angelo man accused of killing his wife began in the Tom Green County Courthouse on the morning of Monday, Oct. 21.

According to an indictment record filed within Tom Green County on July 11, 2024, 37-year-old Christopher Wise is accused of causing the death of Christie Feland by striking her with his hand, kicking and stomping on her with his foot, hitting her with an unknown object or objects and “placing her in an aqueous environment after rendering her incapable of extricating herself from that environment.”

An affidavit filed in relation to the case stated that law enforcement was dispatched to a residence within San Angelo at 5:22 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022, in response to a dead individual. Upon arriving at the residence, responding officers found a body, identified as Feland, in rigor mortis on a bed in a bedroom.

Wise told law enforcement that he and Feland had been involved in a verbal altercation on the evening of Nov. 7 regarding a Snapchat conversation between Wise and another woman. He said Feland had deleted the conversation, leaving nothing for investigators to observe.

Wise stated that Feland later attempted to burn items in the backyard of the property. Records said that Wise claimed to have put out the fire with a water house before telling Feland to sleep on a bed while he slept on a couch for the night.

Wise told law enforcement that he went to sleep on a couch between midnight and 1 a.m. He said he woke up at 5 a.m. and discovered Feland’s body in an overflowing bathtub. He stated that he drained the bathtub, removed her body from it and began to perform CPR before calling 911.

Officers called Justice of the Peace Eddie Howard to the scene after observing an injury to Feland’s left temple, bleeding behind her left ear and other injuries located on her left side. An autopsy ordered by Howard indicated that Feland died from blunt-force trauma. However, investigators were unable to determine what item or items were used to inflict her injuries at the time of the report.

Wise was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Nov. 22, 2022, where he has been held since. In addition to the July 2024 indictment, Wise was previously indicted for the murder of Christie Feland in January 2023.

The July 2024 indictment also stated Wise was convicted in the District Court of San Juan, New Mexico, on July 17, 2017, for aggravated battery against a household member that caused great bodily harm.

