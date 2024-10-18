Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KLST/KSAN

    WATCH: Dolphins swim through neon blue bioluminescent waters off San Diego

    By Rhea Caoile,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H00CS_0wCMBmyq00

    SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – The allure of bioluminescence — a phenomenon that turns ocean waves a glowing neon blue — captivates people all along the Southern California coast from time to time.

    Early Thursday morning, a team at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography caught another beautiful sight during a boat ride from Scripps Pier to the La Jolla Cove: dolphins swimming through the glimmering blue bioluminescent waters.

    UCSD photographer Erik Jepsen captured the footage in the player above while Scripps diving locker supervisor Rich Walsh drove the boat.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FoCRr_0wCMBmyq00
    Dolphins are seen swimming through bioluminescent waters off the San Diego coastline on the morning of Oct. 17, 2024. (Credit: Erik Jepsen/UC San Diego)

    Scientists say bioluminescence is caused by blooms of the algae Lingulodinium polyedra.

    These events are commonly known as “red tides,” referring to the brownish-red color it makes during the day. At night, when the phytoplankton are “agitated” by waves or other movements in the water, the blooms begin to glow in vivid hues of blue.

    The streams of electric blue have prompted some photographers to rush to the shores for a glimpse of the bioluminescence. One photographer recently came across glowing sand during a red tide while walking along Sail Bay in San Diego’s Mission Bay area.

    Although it is unknown how long each red tide event will stick around, they have been known to last anywhere between several days to over a month.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    KLST/KSAN2 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    KLST/KSAN5 hours ago
    Local man undergoing cancer treatment given $300 through Pay It Forward
    KLST/KSAN2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago
    Where is the ‘best restroom’ in the U.S.? In a Utah gas station
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    KLST/KSAN10 hours ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago
    Kentucky family demands answers after organs nearly taken from living man
    KLST/KSAN2 days ago
    ‘Dateline’ delves into headline-grabbing murder trial of Karen Read in two-hour special
    KLST/KSAN2 days ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago
    Two vehicle collision in front of ASU
    KLST/KSAN6 hours ago
    HIGHLIGHTS: Ozona cruises past Sonora in district home opener
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago
    It’s more dangerous to drive at night in these states than anywhere else in the US
    KLST/KSAN2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Buy a tiny house at Walmart? You can for under $16K
    KLST/KSAN2 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    Ephriam David Tyler: Shreveport civil rights poet born in 1884
    KLST/KSAN6 hours ago
    Where and when to vote early in San Angelo
    KLST/KSAN2 days ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    KLST/KSAN1 day ago
    Tom Green County jail logs: Oct. 20, 2024
    KLST/KSAN13 hours ago
    Don’t miss: $5 starry-night campfire and nature walk at Red River Refuge
    KLST/KSAN6 hours ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Texas Supreme Court delays Roberson execution
    KLST/KSAN2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    6 Florida counties saw ‘unusual increase’ in flesh-eating bacteria after hurricanes: health officials
    KLST/KSAN2 days ago
    The Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight: How to see it
    KLST/KSAN8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy