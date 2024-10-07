Eight dogs on euthanize list for Oct. 12

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — Eight San Angelo Animal Shelter dogs will be euthanized unless adopted, fostered, or transferred to another rescue by 4:00 p.m. Oct.12.

According to a social media post by San Angelo Animal Services , the animal shelter is approaching its capacity. The shelter currently houses 170 dogs, and the number of dogs that can be housed is 180.

The social media mentions that anyone interested in one of these dogs or any shelter animals should contact info@cvpaws.org as soon as possible.

View available shelter pets at 24petconnect.com.

