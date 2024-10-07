Open in App
    Eight dogs on euthanize list for Oct. 12

    By Shawn Torres,

    1 days ago

    SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — Eight San Angelo Animal Shelter dogs will be euthanized unless adopted, fostered, or transferred to another rescue by 4:00 p.m. Oct.12.

    According to a social media post by San Angelo Animal Services , the animal shelter is approaching its capacity. The shelter currently houses 170 dogs, and the number of dogs that can be housed is 180.

    The social media mentions that anyone interested in one of these dogs or any shelter animals should contact info@cvpaws.org as soon as possible.

    View available shelter pets at 24petconnect.com.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Comments / 2
    Belia Gaitan Vasquez
    1h ago
    The mayor needs to be fired for not doing something about all these poor dogs running loose and having unwanted litters.
    Kathy Peters
    1d ago
    I keep saying it is just plain Murder to Euthanize any animal cause they have no home!!!! It is Wrong Wrong Wrong Wrong!!!! Again expand the facility to hold more animals and get together with San Angelo to build a Sanctuary for them!!!! STOP KILLING FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE!!!!
