San Angelo man inducted into Hall of Fame for Barbershop Harmony Society

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — Mark Clark was inducted into the Southwestern District Hall of Fame for the Barbershop Harmony Society on Oct. 5.

The Southwestern District (SWD) is across five states. The district is part of the national Barbershop Harmony Society which has over 20,000 members nationwide and is growing fast.

Clark mentioned that he was chosen due to his 52-year membership, serving on many boards and coaching many quartets and choruses. Other accomplishments that were highlighted as well were:

Recruited over 40 new members to the society

Certified Director

Featured in Harmonizer for recruiting and retention of members

Held positions on the district level such as Vice President of Marketing (2 terms), Vice President of Memberships, SWD Area Councilor/chapter support representative, SWD Standing Ovation Previewer/Coach, SWD Harmony Ranch Instructed site reading classes and Coached quartets numerous times and Develop Your Numbers and Musical Organization Coach

In an email, Clark also mentioned that the Twin Mountain Tonesmen are now inviting men of all ages who like to sing to join them for their Christmas concerts. Rehearsals are on Monday nights at 7:30 p.m. at the First Methodist Church.

“Participation is free, there are no auditions and memorization of the music is not required,” said Clark

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.