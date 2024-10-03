Former TTUS regent joins ASU Foundation trustee board

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — Former Texas Tech University System Board of Regents member and Angelo State University alumnus Mickey Long has joined the ASU Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

According to the university , the ASU Foundation is a public, nonprofit organization chartered on Dec. 27, 1977, “to provide financial assistance to ASU primarily from gifts and earnings on endowed funds.”

Long graduated from ASU in 1976 and played as a Rams football player prior to graduation. Currently, Long is president of the Midland-based Westex/WLP Well Service energy company.

Long served on the TTUS Board of Regents from 2009 to 2020, briefly acting as chairman from 2013 to 2016. He is the first ASU alumnus to serve on this board.

He has also served on the ASU Carr Foundation Board of Trustees and contributed to the ASU athletics program. Additionally, he chaired the search committees in 2012 and 2020 for ASU’s two most recent presidents.

In 2009, the ASU Alumni Association named Long and his wife Distinguished Alumni, and in 2019, he was enshrined in the ASU Athletics Hall of Honor.

“We are honored to welcome Mickey Long to the ASU Foundation board,” Jamie Mayer, vice president for external affairs, said. “Not only is he a highly successful alumnus, he has tirelessly supported the Ram Family since even before he joined the TTUS Board of Regents. He knows Angelo State inside and out, and his knowledge and experience will be tremendous assets to the ASU Foundation, as will his undeniable affection for his alma mater.”

With the addition of Long, the ASU Foundation Board of Trustees is comprised of 15 members, including the following individuals:

Will Welch, Class of 1995, chairman

Troyce Wilcox, Class of 1984, vice chairman

Phil Gandy, Class of 1987, secretary/treasurer

Jimmy Barton, Class of 1997

Susan Brooks, Class of 1991

Oscar Casillas, Class of 1980

Mike Conaway

Sharanda El-Masri

Dr. Mary Ellen Hartje, Class of 1976

Dr. Robert LeGrand

Hector Leos, Class of 1994

Dr. Albert Reyes, Class of 1981

Jill Vosburg, Class of 1998

Jerod White, Class of 1994

Long’s arrival comes as the university conducts its five-year “Leading the Charge” capital campaign, during which ASU will attempt to raise $128 million to fund several academic, student life and athletics initiatives. To date, the campaign has raised approximately $78.6 million.

