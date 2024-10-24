Fourth suspect arrested in connection with murder of O’Shay Breaux

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A fourth suspect in the murder of O’Shay Breaux in Carencro has been arrested, authorities said.

Matthew Charles, 19, of Carencro, is charged with principal to second degree murder and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Charles was indicted on the charges in June , along with Jaden Garlow, 18, of Opelousas, Koby Glaude, 17, of Opelousas and Jakyri Aggison, 17, of Grand Coteau, in connection with the murder.

Breaux was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the early morning hours of Jan. 2 on Collins Street in Carencro.

Charles was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on $525,000 bond.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

Latest news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.