Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KLFY News 10

    Fourth suspect arrested in connection with murder of O’Shay Breaux

    By Scott Yoshonis,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wOsl_0wKHKUHw00

    LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A fourth suspect in the murder of O’Shay Breaux in Carencro has been arrested, authorities said.

    Matthew Charles, 19, of Carencro, is charged with principal to second degree murder and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

    Charles was indicted on the charges in June , along with Jaden Garlow, 18, of Opelousas, Koby Glaude, 17, of Opelousas and Jakyri Aggison, 17, of Grand Coteau, in connection with the murder.

    Breaux was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the early morning hours of Jan. 2 on Collins Street in Carencro.

    Charles was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on $525,000 bond.

    Close

    Thanks for signing up!

    Watch for us in your inbox.

    KLFY Daily Digest

    Latest news

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

    Related Search

    Murder investigationJuvenile crimeViolent crimeJustice systemCommunity safetyMatthew Charles

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Alice Stewart
    1d ago
    🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Suspect in May 9 Youngsville shooting arrested in Indiana
    KLFY News 104 days ago
    Three Franklin men cited for crabbing violations, authorities say
    KLFY News 102 days ago
    Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates scam emails sent to citizens, deputies
    KLFY News 1013 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Ville Platte Police officer arrested, charged with malfeasance in office
    KLFY News 103 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Abbeville drug bust yields over 3 lbs. of marijuana, 2 arrested
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    Decomposed body found in abandoned home on Cypress Street, Mamou authorities say
    KLFY News 104 days ago
    Authorities ID remains found in Illinois home in 1978 as woman who died in 1866
    KLFY News 1021 hours ago
    1lb fentanyl, 2 lbs meth seized by Lafayette sheriff. Man wanted on numerous drug charges
    KLFY News 102 days ago
    Carencro man allegedly shoots woman in the presence of their 6-year-old child
    KLFY News 104 days ago
    One dead after shooting at St. Martinville High homecoming game, police confirm
    KLFY News 1012 hours ago
    Acadiana Kidcaster-James Bourque
    KLFY News 102 hours ago
    Resident reacts to deadly Opelousas shooting
    KLFY News 104 days ago
    Comeaux High School supporters rally against recommendation to close school
    KLFY News 103 days ago
    Raymond ‘Shoe-Do’ Lewis lodges defamation lawsuit against Rosalind Bobb
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    Baton Rouge therapists file federal lawsuit saying Louisiana violates their right to free speech
    KLFY News 103 days ago
    Death of man found Oct. 7 in Pine Prairie appears accidental: Coroner
    KLFY News 103 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'What's Happening!!' Star Mabel King: 25 Years After Her Tragic Life and Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Opelousas Police Chief indicted for obstruction of justice, malfeasance
    KLFY News 102 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    33-year-old Lafayette woman killed in vehicle crash Sunday
    KLFY News 105 days ago
    Game of the Week: See Week 9 nominees here
    KLFY News 109 hours ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy