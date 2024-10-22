Open in App
    KLFY News 10

    Church Point police seek info in truck theft

    By Emily Enfinger,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cF9VX_0wHbPfJH00

    CHURCH POINT, La. ( KLFY ) — The Church Point Police Department is investigating a theft of a pickup truck that was stolen without the key.

    According to police, the theft occurred in the 100 block of Olivier Highway sometime during the night of Oct. 10 or the early morning hours of Oct. 11.

    The vehicle that was stolen is described as a 2002 Dodge 6000 Pickup that is blue and grey in color. Police said the vehicle has a fifth-wheel assembly in the bed.

    Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers tips line at 337-789-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

    

    

