    • KLFY News 10

    Suspect in May 9 Youngsville shooting arrested in Indiana

    By Scott Yoshonis,

    2 days ago

    YOUNGSVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Youngsville has been arrested in Indiana, authorities said.

    Jason Raymond Jones, 18, of Youngsville, was arrested in Indiana in connection with a shooting in Youngsville May 9. Jones has been brought back to Lafayette Parish to face a charge of attempted second degree murder.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGoAR_0wFtpal400

    Youngsville Police said shots were fired in the 200 block of Forest Grove Drive on May 9. No one was injured.

    Bond is set at $150,000.

    Latest news

