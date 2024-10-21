Suspect in May 9 Youngsville shooting arrested in Indiana

YOUNGSVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Youngsville has been arrested in Indiana, authorities said.

Jason Raymond Jones, 18, of Youngsville, was arrested in Indiana in connection with a shooting in Youngsville May 9. Jones has been brought back to Lafayette Parish to face a charge of attempted second degree murder.

Youngsville Police said shots were fired in the 200 block of Forest Grove Drive on May 9. No one was injured.

Bond is set at $150,000.

