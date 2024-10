Former Iberville Parish deputy pleads guilty to principal to first-degree rape of 1-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A former Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy pleaded guilty on Thursday in connection with the rape of a one-year-old boy.

Shaderick Jones, 47, pleaded guilty to charges of principal to first-degree rape, conspiracy to commit aggravated crime against nature, obstruction of justice, malfeasance in office and pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

During the three-day-trial, evidence and testimony proved that in June 2019, Jones pressured a female accomplice, Iyehesa Todd, to perform oral sex on her one-year-old son, according to the Office of Iberville Parish District Attorney Tony Clayton.

Todd pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree rape, aggravated crimes against nature and pornography involving juveniles in August.

The St. Gabriel Police Department said Todd indicated that Jones recorded the video of her performing the sex act on her son and persuaded her to do it so she would not be arrested over a bench warrant.

The video is about two minutes long, according to police. It was filmed on Jones’ personal phone. Police did not gain custody of Jones’ phone, because it was linked to another device. Authorities were able to confirm that the video belonged to Jones.

Jones was arrested and initially charged with principal to first-degree rape, malfeasance in office and pornography involving juveniles. He was fired following his arrest in connection with the attempted rape of the one-year-old.

Following Jones’ arrest, several electronic devices of Jones’ were discovered in his home located at the 400 block of Gladiolus Street in Port Allen, with several electronic images of child pornography, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to the district attorney’s office, Jones was convicted in October 2022 by a West Baton Rouge Parish jury on 24 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 55 counts of sexual abuse of animals.

Jones’ sentencing is set for Thursday, Nov. 7, according to the district attorney’s office.

