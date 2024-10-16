Man accused of Iberia Parish car scams arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A man wanted in connection with defrauding people in Iberia Parish has been arrested, authorities said.

Kendal Labbe, 38, of Lafayette, was arrested on outstanding warrants Tuesday by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Labbe is accused of accepting money for the purchase of vehicles , and then not providing the vehicles , in at least two cases, as reported by KLFY .

Labbe was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on charges of felony theft. His bond was set at $10,000.

Kendal Labbe

