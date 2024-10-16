Open in App
    KLFY News 10

    Man accused of Iberia Parish car scams arrested

    By Scott Yoshonis,

    2 days ago

    LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A man wanted in connection with defrauding people in Iberia Parish has been arrested, authorities said.

    Kendal Labbe, 38, of Lafayette, was arrested on outstanding warrants Tuesday by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

    Labbe is accused of accepting money for the purchase of vehicles , and then not providing the vehicles , in at least two cases, as reported by KLFY .

    Labbe was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on charges of felony theft. His bond was set at $10,000.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CJAb_0w99kd8q00
    Kendal Labbe
    Donna Stelly Bordelon
    1d ago
    I'm one of the victims he scammed!! I think it's sad that his bond is only 10,000 that ain't nothing for the suffering he caused to the victims. it will take me few months to save for a car ..if only 10,000 bond that's telling people it's ok to scam cause you only get a slap on your wrist for doing so!!.
    Jonita Thomas
    1d ago
    The same money he took from them people that’s The same money he need too bond, his Stupid ass out of jail
