Late October tropical development possible in two areas

Storm Team 10 and the National Hurricane Center are monitoring an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic that has a medium chance for tropical development in the next 7 days. Another area in the Caribbean Sea has a low chance of development near Central America. Both disturbances should not pose a threat to the Gulf.

Global Models are showcasing a weaker tropical system impacting the Caribbean Islands as we get into the weekend and into next week. Fortunately, models are not showing this disturbance progressing any further west and should dissipate or get pulled northward into the Atlantic if it can survive long enough. The forecast confidence is low but the threat to the Gulf looks slim at this time.

The next name on the list is Nadine.

