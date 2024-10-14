Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KLFY News 10

    Late October tropical development possible in two areas

    By Chris Cozart,

    2 days ago

    Storm Team 10 and the National Hurricane Center are monitoring an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic that has a medium chance for tropical development in the next 7 days. Another area in the Caribbean Sea has a low chance of development near Central America. Both disturbances should not pose a threat to the Gulf.

    Global Models are showcasing a weaker tropical system impacting the Caribbean Islands as we get into the weekend and into next week. Fortunately, models are not showing this disturbance progressing any further west and should dissipate or get pulled northward into the Atlantic if it can survive long enough. The forecast confidence is low but the threat to the Gulf looks slim at this time.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUTh2_0w67IbaX00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlWIA_0w67IbaX00

    The next name on the list is Nadine.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMNmv_0w67IbaX00
    Close

    Thanks for signing up!

    Watch for us in your inbox.

    KLFY Daily Weather Forecast

    Latest news

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    Dog found tied to pole in Florida during Hurricane Milton has a fitting new name, rescue facility says
    KLFY News 104 days ago
    Scott man arrested, charged with Washington, La. rape
    KLFY News 106 days ago
    14-year-old found floating on fence in Tampa floodwaters after Hurricane Milton
    KLFY News 105 days ago
    New tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic: National Hurricane Center
    KLFY News 102 days ago
    Family of Lafayette fatal hit-and-run victim wants justice
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    Three men charged with attempted murder in connection with Amelia stabbing
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    Acadia Parish authorities identify subjects involved in apparent murder-suicide
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Police arrest man accused of posing as utility worker, killing homeowner
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    Social Security announces 2.5 percent cost-of-living adjustment for 2025
    KLFY News 105 days ago
    Only one state spends less on home improvements than Louisiana
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    Stargazing photographers capture 'comet of the century'
    BBC3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen6 days ago
    Two dogs die in residential fire Thursday afternoon on Wyman Road
    KLFY News 105 days ago
    Acadiana Kidcaster: Dornelius Jevon James Jr.
    KLFY News 103 days ago
    Did you get one? Black bear hunting lottery over, hunt starts Dec. 7
    KLFY News 106 days ago
    Two more arrests in connection with murder of Church Point man in Carencro
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    VIDEO: Milton rips off roofs at Florida mobile home park
    KLFY News 105 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Lafayette mother speaks about losing her son to fentanyl
    KLFY News 102 days ago
    ‘It wasn’t good’: Witness reacts to apparent murder-suicide in Acadia Parish
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    ‘I’m fine’: Tampa’s ‘Lt. Dan’ survives Hurricane Milton on his boat
    KLFY News 105 days ago
    Student injured in brawl after North Vermilion High homecoming football game
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Frustration over dumpster placement leads to lawsuit against St. Landry Parish
    KLFY News 105 days ago
    CNN’s Anderson Cooper hit by flying object during Milton live shot
    KLFY News 105 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy