Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KLFY News 10

    Social Security announces 2.5 percent cost-of-living adjustment for 2025

    By The HillAris Folley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZTPA_0w1jdHcY00

    ( The Hill ) — Social Security recipients will see a 2.5 percent bump as part of their cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2025.

    The increase announced Thursday marks the smallest in years and is in line with experts’ expectations as inflation has eased some. Millions of recipients saw their biggest increase at 8.7 percent last year following decades-high inflation during the pandemic.

    In the Labor Department’s latest inflation reading released shortly before the COLA announcement, consumer prices saw a 0.2 increase last month and rose 2.4 percent annually .

    The agency’s Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), the inflation gauge that’s factored into annual COLA calculations, also showed a 2.2 increase over the past year on Thursday.

    Jason Fichtner, chief economist for the Bipartisan Policy Center, said Thursday that price stability “good for today’s beneficiaries,” but he cautioned that “the biggest threat to seniors’ financial security—the depletion of Social Security’s trust fund —is looming.”

    “If lawmakers fail to act, in less than a decade each and every beneficiary will face an automatic and immediate benefit cut of over 20 percent. The longer Congress delays, the bigger the Trust Fund shortfall becomes. With a new Congress and administration, next year is the time to find the bipartisan will to act.”

    Social Security Administration shares tips to avoid social security theft

    The recent figures follow weeks after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in years. The move was seen as a show of confidence by the central bank in its relentless fight to tamp down inflation.

    In newly released minutes of the latest meeting held by the body’s interest rate-setting committee, bankers signaled confidence in the nation’s economic outlook.

    Latest news

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    TikTok star charged with murder in death of Louisiana therapist transported from Dallas
    KLFY News 104 days ago
    14-year-old found floating on fence in Tampa floodwaters after Hurricane Milton
    KLFY News 102 days ago
    Louisiana nursing home owner Bob Dean agrees to pay $8.2M after violating federal housing act
    KLFY News 103 days ago
    Dog found tied to pole in Florida during Hurricane Milton has a fitting new name, rescue facility says
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    Texas man arrested in big Lafayette fentanyl bust, held on $2.5M bond
    KLFY News 104 days ago
    Pay it Forward: Woman pays it forward to neighbor
    KLFY News 105 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Scott man arrested, charged with Washington, La. rape
    KLFY News 103 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    ‘I’m fine’: Tampa’s ‘Lt. Dan’ survives Hurricane Milton on his boat
    KLFY News 102 days ago
    Medicare Advantage Plans Increasingly Deny: You Need To Know How To Get Approvals
    Jesse Slome14 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Mild mornings, hot afternoons for the weekend
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Acadiana Kidcaster: Dornelius Jevon James Jr.
    KLFY News 108 hours ago
    VIDEO: Milton rips off roofs at Florida mobile home park
    KLFY News 102 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    What to know about Lafayette’s ‘warrant recall’ this month
    KLFY News 103 days ago
    Two dogs die in residential fire Thursday afternoon on Wyman Road
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago
    WATCH: LUS power station using fire to clear gas line
    KLFY News 104 days ago
    KLFY Athlete of the week: Bethany Stoute
    KLFY News 102 days ago
    Aurora council members: No diversity, equity and inclusion office
    David Heitz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy