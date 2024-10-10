Open in App
    • KLFY News 10

    Eastbound I-10 back open between Duson and Scott after truck crash

    By Scott Yoshonis,

    2 days ago

    UPDATE, 10/10/24, 8:30 a.m.: According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and development, the area has been cleared and traffic is flowing freely.

    ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — Eastbound I-10 is at a standstill this morning.

    All lanes of I-10 eastbound are currently closed between Duson and Scott due to a vehicle crash, authorities said.

    Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWARi_0w1bv87M00
