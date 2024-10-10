Eastbound I-10 back open between Duson and Scott after truck crash

UPDATE, 10/10/24, 8:30 a.m.: According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and development, the area has been cleared and traffic is flowing freely.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — Eastbound I-10 is at a standstill this morning.

All lanes of I-10 eastbound are currently closed between Duson and Scott due to a vehicle crash, authorities said.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

