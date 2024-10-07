Open in App
    • KLFY News 10

    Family of Tashawn Jackson hopes his memory lives on after fatal crash

    By Zane Hogue,

    1 days ago

    OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — Just off the Opelousas exit of I-49 is where a car crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Tashawn Jackson. Jackson’s family hopes that the loving memory of their son will live on.

    Jackson died in a vehicle crash on Oct. 1. According to Opelousas police, Jackson allegedly lost control of a vehicle during a “brief pursuit” with police.

    Chris and Cynthia Lewis said life with their son was full of laughter.

    “Tashawn was a kidder, he liked to tell jokes to keep you laughing,” Cynthia said.

    While Tashawn was shy and introverted, he was well-mannered and enjoyed bonding with his family.

    “We used to play Mario on his TV. You know, I would always end up beating him and he’ll say, Momma, did you cheat? I said, No, baby,” Cynthia said.

    “With me and TJ, our thing was wrestling. Every time wrestling would come on me and him would wrestle together,” Chris said.

    With so many joyful memories with their son, the Lewis family said it’s been difficult dealing with the loss of Tashawn.

    The thing that keeps them going, is the strong will they tried to teach him and knowing the memory that his life could make a difference.

    “What I will carry on for TJ is what I always taught him. To be loving, to forgive, and respect,” Chris said.

    Cynthia said her son would have turned 18 in December.

    “I got his picture already and his love that’s in my heart. But still, I would like people to know when Dec. 12 comes, you have a mother that’s sad, depressed, upset, angry about losing her child,” she said.

    The parents said Jackson had “mental issues” but did not provide KLFY with more specifics.

    Comments / 12
    CountryGal
    5h ago
    Our deepest sympathy for the loss of your darling ❤️ son, may God continue to bless and keep you and yours 🙌 with love, peace and Strength..
    Alice LaFleur
    17h ago
    🙏🏼🙏🏼
