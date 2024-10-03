Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KLFY News 10

    ‘See you on the other side’: Popular TV host announces own death at 67

    By Celeste Houmard,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JpZQ0_0vt4UcWc00

    *Attached video: Remembering the celebrities who died in 2024

    ( WJW ) – A popular Australian TV host announced her own death at the age of 67 on Thursday after a battle with motor neuron disease.

    Fiona MacDonald, the former gameshow host of “It’s a Knockout,” took to Instagram saying , “Farewell, my friends. My sister Kylie is posting this because I have left the building. Hopefully, I’m looking down from a cloud.”

    VIDEO: Medina police investigating after man struck by bullet at country club

    Almost three years after her diagnosis with MND, MacDonald said that although she never wanted to die, “the thought of leaving my tortured body was a relief.”

    MacDonald, who was best known for starring in the Australian children’s TV series Wombat between 1983 and 1984, began raising money to help find a cure for MND after being diagnosed in 2021.

    On the I Am Making a Difference website, MacDonald has raised over $223,000 AUD (almost $153,000 USD) after completing multiple challenges.

    “Last night brought an end to a very tough few months. It was very peaceful the boys and Kylie stayed with me to say goodbye,” MacDonald’s Instagram caption said . “The last few months have been tough. Unable to swallow normal food, the tube feeding that should have sustained me didn’t work because my gut couldn’t tolerate any of the multiple brands of protein drinks. It went straight in and straight out. I have been slowly starving, growing weaker and weaker. I’ve also developed terrible back pain because my muscles aren’t supporting my frame.”

    Hurricane Kirk could cause dangerous surf conditions along the US East Coast

    According to the MND Association website , the disease affects the nerves found in the brain and spinal cord that “help tell your muscles what to do.”

    “Your movement will be affected and you are likely to get a wide range of symptoms,” The website says.

    “The black humor that served me well through the first years of this journey turned to despair. I made the decision after much soul searching to cease all medical supports and finally go into hospital for end-of-life palliative care,” MacDonald continued . “When you love life as much as I do, it takes a great deal of courage to make choices that lead to farewell. So let’s not call it goodbye as I hope to see you again on the other side. I carry your love and laughter with me and hope you’ll remember mine.”

    Water main break causes road closure, possible sinkhole

    According to the Australia Broadcasting Corporation , MacDonald used a computerized voice to communicate before her death.

    The late TV host is survived by her two sons, Harry and Rafe, and her sisters, Kylie and Jacki.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    KLFY legend Ed Marshall died Thursday after brief illness
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play of Week 5
    KLFY News 1010 hours ago
    One killed in single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, Broussard police say
    KLFY News 102 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Police: Cankton 15-year-old wounded in shooting over vape exchange
    KLFY News 104 days ago
    LCA,football coach Zach Lochard part ways
    KLFY News 104 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    St. Landry housing authority headed in ‘right direction’ with new chairperson, parish president says
    KLFY News 1014 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 hours ago
    TikTok star Mr. Prada arrested, charged with murder in death of Louisiana therapist
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    Himbola Manor Apartments must make repairs by Jan. 31 or face more fines
    KLFY News 102 days ago
    LPB’s digital media archives in ‘race against time’ to preserve Louisiana history
    KLFY News 104 days ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Wendy’s unveils Krabby Patty burger, SpongeBob-inspired Frosty
    KLFY News 102 days ago
    Warm, muggier, and cloudy today with scattered rain possible
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    These roads in Abbeville will be closed for the Louisiana Cattle Festival
    KLFY News 1022 hours ago
    Accused former St. Matthew Cemetery groundskeeper wants to clear his name
    KLFY News 103 days ago
    Butchers compete in meat cutting challenge at Lafayette ice rink
    KLFY News 103 days ago
    Carencro man sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison on drug, firearm charges
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    Scary Swift! Taylor Swift-themed Skeleton House ‘Terror Swift: The scEras Tour’
    KLFY News 1021 hours ago
    Controversial MLB legend Pete Rose dies at 83
    KLFY News 104 days ago
    Alameda PostCast for October 4, 2024
    Alameda Post23 hours ago
    New Iberia woman claims she lost $900 in car sale scam
    KLFY News 1015 hours ago
    Study says sleeping in on weekends lowers your heart disease risk by 20%
    KLFY News 101 day ago
    Youngsville Civil Service Board accepts appeal request from police officer fired in August
    KLFY News 104 days ago
    Equine industry plays role St. Landry Parish economy
    KLFY News 102 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy