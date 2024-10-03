Pleasant morning, hot and muggier afternoon today

Thursday is starting to pleasantly mild with temperatures in the low to mid 60s along with lower humidity levels. Muggier conditions quickly return this afternoon as temperatures near 90­° under increasing clouds. A few spotty showers are possible later today too.

Scattered rain is more likely tomorrow but models are not showing many showers or storms for Acadiana.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.