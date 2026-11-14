Klamath Falls healthcare is busy right now, with new openings in clinics, senior living, and travel therapy. If you’re a nurse, therapist, or med tech, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Cascade Comprehensive Care

Cascade Comprehensive Care Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (with medical, dental, vision, vacation, 401(k))

Lead clinical operations for a local Medicaid-focused organization, overseeing medical and dental authorizations, utilization review, and care coordination. Great fit for an experienced RN or healthcare leader who likes process improvement, data, and cross-team collaboration.

Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing

Prime HealthCare Staffing Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract)

Pay: Approx. $2,527 per week (40 hrs, 8–10 hr day shifts; tax-free stipends TBD)

Outpatient pelvic PT contract with flexible 8–10 hour day shifts, 4–5 days a week. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, housing and meal stipends, 401(k), license reimbursement, and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: MBK Senior Living

Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, free meal per shift)

Hands-on leadership role in a senior living community, overseeing caregivers and med techs while also passing meds and supporting daily care. Good for experienced med techs (2+ years) who want to mentor others and grow into more leadership.

Employer: Cogir Senior Living

Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Type: Part-time

License: LPN/LVN or RN required

Part-time clinical leadership role managing resident assessments, care plans, and the care team in assisted living/memory care. Comes with access to health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong clinical support from a larger network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs here tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.