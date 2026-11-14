Klamath Falls has some solid engineering openings right now, from high-tech defense work to hands-on plant automation. If you’ve got controls, electrical, or aerospace experience, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Klamath Falls, OR (Kingsley Field AFB)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,500 – $134,600/year

Sole on-site support for F‑35 ground support equipment, working directly with the 173rd Fighter Wing. You’ll troubleshoot and configure aerospace ground support equipment, advise military techs, and may deploy with the squadron. Requires Aerospace GSE or similar maintenance experience and an active Secret clearance. Strong pay plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, and more).

Employer: SWISS KRONO Group

Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead controls and automation for a major wood products manufacturing facility. You’ll design and improve PLC/HMI/SCADA systems, respond to downtime issues, and guide the electrician team on long-term fixes and upgrades. Best fit if you have a Bachelor’s in engineering, 5+ years of process control experience, and are comfortable with Allen-Bradley PLCs, networks, and continuous manufacturing.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what’s flexible.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.