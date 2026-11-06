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📋 Klamath Falls Admin Jobs with Multiple Local Employers
Klamath Falls has a steady stream of admin openings right now, especially in healthcare and public service. If you’re organized, good with people, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Nurse Staff Analyst – Staffing Office (FT Days)
- Employer: Sky Lakes Medical Center
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll manage nursing schedules, track staffing needs, and keep detailed records for multiple hospital units. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, calm under pressure, and comfortable with phones, data entry, and confidential info in a busy healthcare setting.
Administrative Role at Oregon Tech (Details on Employer Site)
- Employer: Oregon Tech
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Indeed only shows that this opening exists; the full posting is on Oregon Tech’s own site. If you’re interested in higher‑ed admin work, click through and then head to the Oregon Tech careers page for full details and how to apply.
Eligibility Support Coordinator – Developmental Disabilities
- Employer: Klamath County – Developmental Disability Services
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Pay: $20.96–$26.52/hour
Admin support role for the county’s Developmental Disabilities Eligibility Team. You’ll handle files, data entry, reports, phones, and front‑desk help while tracking client eligibility timelines—great if you have 3+ years clerical experience, solid computer skills, and want your work to support local families.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed on the same employer page. Keep your resume handy and send a few applications while the market is active.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.