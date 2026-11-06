📋 Klamath Falls Admin Jobs with Multiple Local Employers

Klamath Falls has a steady stream of admin openings right now, especially in healthcare and public service. If you’re organized, good with people, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sky Lakes Medical Center

Sky Lakes Medical Center Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll manage nursing schedules, track staffing needs, and keep detailed records for multiple hospital units. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, calm under pressure, and comfortable with phones, data entry, and confidential info in a busy healthcare setting.

Employer: Oregon Tech

Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Indeed only shows that this opening exists; the full posting is on Oregon Tech’s own site. If you’re interested in higher‑ed admin work, click through and then head to the Oregon Tech careers page for full details and how to apply.

Employer: Klamath County – Developmental Disability Services

Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $20.96–$26.52/hour

Admin support role for the county’s Developmental Disabilities Eligibility Team. You’ll handle files, data entry, reports, phones, and front‑desk help while tracking client eligibility timelines—great if you have 3+ years clerical experience, solid computer skills, and want your work to support local families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed on the same employer page. Keep your resume handy and send a few applications while the market is active.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.