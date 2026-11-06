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Klamath Falls
🏥 Klamath Falls Healthcare: Multiple Clinical & Support Roles
8 days ago
Klamath Falls healthcare is hiring across clinics, hospitals, and dental offices. Good mix of bedside care, surgery support, and entry paths if you’re building your medical career.
Licensed Nurse (LPN/RN) – FT Nocs
- Employer: AgeRight / Marquis Companies
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- Type: Full-time NOC, plus part-time and on-call options
- Salary: Not listed
This role works in post-acute/assisted living, giving meds, coordinating care, and leading CNAs (for RNs). Strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and up to $25,000 for ongoing education make this a solid long-term spot.
OR Assistant – Operating Room (Supplemental, Varying Shifts)
- Employer: Sky Lakes Medical Center
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- Type: Part-time / supplemental, varying shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on support role in surgery: transporting patients, helping position them, turning over rooms, and stocking supplies. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want OR experience without a clinical license.
OR Assistant – Operating Room (FT Days)
- Employer: Sky Lakes Medical Center
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Similar duties as the supplemental OR Assistant, but with a steady daytime schedule. You’ll help set up cases, clean and reset rooms, and work closely with surgeons and OR staff.
Sterile Proc Tech – Sterile Processing (Supplemental, Varying Shifts)
- Employer: Sky Lakes Medical Center
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- Type: Part-time / supplemental, varying shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Behind-the-scenes role making sure all surgical instruments are cleaned, wrapped, and sterilized correctly. Great if you’re detail-oriented and want to grow into a certified sterile processing tech (CBSPD or equivalent required after experience period).
Sterile Proc Tech – Sterile Processing (PT .5, Varying Shifts)
- Employer: Sky Lakes Medical Center
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- Type: Part-time (.5 FTE), varying shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Same core sterile processing duties—cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing instruments—but in a regular half-time schedule. Good option if you want stable hours without full-time.
Medical Assistant / Certified Medical Assistant – Cascades East Clinic (FT Days)
- Employer: Sky Lakes Medical Center – Cascades East Clinic
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based MA role doing rooming, vitals, injections, phone calls, and scheduling. You’ll need or obtain MA certification within 15 months and AHA CPR, and it’s ideal if you like a busy, team-focused primary care setting.
Expanded Functions Dental Assistant (EFDA)
- Employer: Bratland Management Corp – Equity Dental
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- Type: Full-time (about 32 hours/week)
- Salary: $25.00–$32.00 per hour (DOE)
Work with pediatric patients using modern, minimally invasive dentistry (think sealants, SDF, and prevention-focused care). Smaller team feel, dental insurance and PTO, and a mission to expand access to care in Klamath County.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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