🏥 Klamath Falls Healthcare: Multiple Clinical & Support Roles

Klamath Falls healthcare is hiring across clinics, hospitals, and dental offices. Good mix of bedside care, surgery support, and entry paths if you’re building your medical career.

Employer: AgeRight / Marquis Companies

AgeRight / Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Type: Full-time NOC , plus part-time and on-call options

, plus Salary: Not listed

This role works in post-acute/assisted living, giving meds, coordinating care, and leading CNAs (for RNs). Strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and up to $25,000 for ongoing education make this a solid long-term spot.

Employer: Sky Lakes Medical Center

Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Type: Part-time / supplemental, varying shifts

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on support role in surgery: transporting patients, helping position them, turning over rooms, and stocking supplies. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want OR experience without a clinical license.

Employer: Sky Lakes Medical Center

Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Similar duties as the supplemental OR Assistant, but with a steady daytime schedule. You’ll help set up cases, clean and reset rooms, and work closely with surgeons and OR staff.

Employer: Sky Lakes Medical Center

Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Type: Part-time / supplemental, varying shifts

Salary: Not listed

Behind-the-scenes role making sure all surgical instruments are cleaned, wrapped, and sterilized correctly. Great if you’re detail-oriented and want to grow into a certified sterile processing tech (CBSPD or equivalent required after experience period).

Employer: Sky Lakes Medical Center

Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Type: Part-time (.5 FTE), varying shifts

Salary: Not listed

Same core sterile processing duties—cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing instruments—but in a regular half-time schedule. Good option if you want stable hours without full-time.

Employer: Sky Lakes Medical Center – Cascades East Clinic

Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based MA role doing rooming, vitals, injections, phone calls, and scheduling. You’ll need or obtain MA certification within 15 months and AHA CPR, and it’s ideal if you like a busy, team-focused primary care setting.

Employer: Bratland Management Corp – Equity Dental

Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Type: Full-time (about 32 hours/week)

Salary: $25.00–$32.00 per hour (DOE)

Work with pediatric patients using modern, minimally invasive dentistry (think sealants, SDF, and prevention-focused care). Smaller team feel, dental insurance and PTO, and a mission to expand access to care in Klamath County.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.