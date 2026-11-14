📅 Community Storytime with local author Cortney Cameron

Bring the kids for this month’s Community Storytime with local author Cortney Cameron!

Cortney will read her picture book “The Spider Without a Web” and lead stories and games as part of the library’s monthly Community Storytime series.

🕔 When: Thursday, Nov. 19 at 5:00 pm

📍 Where: Klamath County Library (Community Storytime event)

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Who: Open to all ages

If you’d like to be a future Community Storytime host, contact Gloria Reyes at greyes@klamathlibrary.org or call 541-882-8894 ext. 34.