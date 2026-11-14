📅 Make a Handwoven Bag with the SCA at the Library

The local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) is hosting another Time Travel Craft at the downtown Klamath County Library.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 5:30pm, you can learn to weave a simple bag to go with your historical garb. This date was moved to work around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Teens and adults who enjoy history are welcome to join.

Pre-registration is appreciated so organizers know how much material to bring.

For more information or to reserve your spot, call the library at 541-882-8894.