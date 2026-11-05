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Klamath Falls
Healthy Harvest Open House at Library
5 days ago
The Klamath County Library downtown branch will host a Healthy Harvest Open House on Saturday, November 21 at 10:30 AM. The event is presented by Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), an all-ages weight loss and support group, and will include games, activities, and prizes.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Klamath County Library
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