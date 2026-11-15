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🛒 Kittery Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Kittery’s retail and service spots are busy right now, with several places hiring for flexible, people-focused roles. Good mix of part-time and full-time, plus some solid benefits on a few of these.
Customer Service Rep – Domino’s Pizza
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Kittery, ME (518 US Route 1)
- Type: Full-time (description mentions part-time options too)
- Salary: Not listed
Front counter role helping customers order and enjoy their pizza. Good fit if you want flexible hours, a fast pace, and room to grow into management over time.
Temporary Associate (Stylist) – kate spade new york
- Employer: kate spade new york / Tapestry
- Location: Kittery, ME
- Type: Part-time, temporary
- Salary: $15.00–$19.50/hour
Help shoppers style outfits, suggest accessories, and create full looks in a well-known fashion brand store. Great if you love fashion, can work nights, weekends, and holidays, and want a role that uses your people skills and creativity.
Food Service Associate – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: Kittery, ME (103 US Route 1 Bypass)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15.10–$15.11/hour
Day and evening shifts at a busy convenience store, mixing register work with food prep and general store help. Comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.
Overnight Team Member – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: Kittery, ME (103 US Route 1 Bypass)
- Type: Full-time, overnights (weekdays + weekends)
- Salary: $15.10–$15.11/hour
Overnight customer service role handling register, stocking, and store upkeep while most of the town sleeps. Same benefits and weekly pay as other Circle K roles, ideal if you like quieter shifts and overnight hours.
Customer Service Representative – Circle K (Flexible Shifts)
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: Kittery, ME (103 US Route 1 Bypass)
- Type: Full-time, flexible (days, evenings, overnights + weekends)
- Salary: $15.10–$15.11/hour
Frontline role greeting customers, running the register, and helping around the store with a very flexible schedule. Includes health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and clear paths to advance.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s still up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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