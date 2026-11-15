Kittery’s retail and service spots are busy right now, with several places hiring for flexible, people-focused roles. Good mix of part-time and full-time, plus some solid benefits on a few of these.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Kittery, ME (518 US Route 1)

Type: Full-time (description mentions part-time options too)

(description mentions part-time options too) Salary: Not listed

Front counter role helping customers order and enjoy their pizza. Good fit if you want flexible hours, a fast pace, and room to grow into management over time.

Employer: kate spade new york / Tapestry

Location: Kittery, ME

Type: Part-time, temporary

Salary: $15.00–$19.50/hour

Help shoppers style outfits, suggest accessories, and create full looks in a well-known fashion brand store. Great if you love fashion, can work nights, weekends, and holidays, and want a role that uses your people skills and creativity.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Kittery, ME (103 US Route 1 Bypass)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.10–$15.11/hour

Day and evening shifts at a busy convenience store, mixing register work with food prep and general store help. Comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Kittery, ME (103 US Route 1 Bypass)

Type: Full-time, overnights (weekdays + weekends)

Salary: $15.10–$15.11/hour

Overnight customer service role handling register, stocking, and store upkeep while most of the town sleeps. Same benefits and weekly pay as other Circle K roles, ideal if you like quieter shifts and overnight hours.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Kittery, ME (103 US Route 1 Bypass)

Type: Full-time, flexible (days, evenings, overnights + weekends)

Salary: $15.10–$15.11/hour

Frontline role greeting customers, running the register, and helping around the store with a very flexible schedule. Includes health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and clear paths to advance.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.