Kittery’s outlets and local shops are gearing up for busy season, and they’re hiring. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Claire’s

Claire’s Location: Kittery, ME

Kittery, ME Type: Part-time

Pay: At or above local minimum wage (final rate based on experience, skills, and location)

Step into a key holder role where you help run the store, drive sales, and support ear piercing services. This is a good fit if you have 1+ year of retail management, love fashion and trends, and want strong perks like an employee discount, 401(k) match, and paid time off options for part-timers.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Mexicali Blues

Mexicali Blues Location: Kittery, ME

Kittery, ME Type: Part-time, seasonal (Nov–early Jan)

Pay: From $18.00/hour, ~15–24 hours/week

Help customers find unique, globally inspired clothing and gifts with a company that’s a Certified B Corporation™. Great for someone with a positive attitude who can work weekends/holidays, stay on their feet, and wants employee discounts and paid time off even in a seasonal role.

If something here feels like a match, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.