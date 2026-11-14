Kittery’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around shipyard and energy work. If you’ve got an engineering degree or field experience, there are a few strong options worth a look.

Employer: CIANBRO

CIANBRO Location: Kittery, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $1,000–$1,500 per week (based on experience)

Support large power and energy construction projects from planning through closeout. You’ll interpret electrical drawings, help plan work packages, track productivity, and solve field issues so projects stay safe, on time, and on budget.

Employer: Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)

Location: Kittery, ME (submarine programs)

(submarine programs) Type: Full-time, Federal GS role

Salary: Not listed (GS level, requires GS-11 equivalent experience)

Work on submarine systems and marine structures, applying mechanical, electrical, structural, or naval architecture skills. This role includes supporting maintenance and modernization work, writing procedures, and representing SUBMEPP in technical meetings; engineering degree, FE/EIT/PE, or equivalent coursework/experience required, plus ability to obtain a SECRET clearance.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.