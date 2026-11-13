Kittery’s trades scene is busy, especially around Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. If you’ve got shipyard, marine, or QA experience, there are some solid options here.

Employer: BB&E Consulting Engineers and Professionals

BB&E Consulting Engineers and Professionals Location: Kittery, ME (Portsmouth Naval Shipyard)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000–$115,000

Why it’s worth a look: High-paying role with a 100% employee-owned engineering firm, focused on quality assurance, safety, and technical support for federal construction projects. Ideal if you have NAVFAC/USACE QC or foreman experience and want strong benefits, PTO, and a clear professional track.

Employer: U.S. Fleet Forces Command

Location: Kittery, ME

Type: Part-time (Federal)

Salary: Not listed (federal wage system)

Not listed (federal wage system) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role installing, fitting, and repairing ship structures in Shop 11. Good fit if you’re comfortable reading blueprints, shaping heavy metal, and working closely with welders and other trades in a union-style federal environment with strong benefits.

Employer: U.S. Fleet Forces Command

Location: Kittery, ME

Type: Part-time (Federal)

Salary: Not listed (federal wage system)

Not listed (federal wage system) Why it’s worth a look: Lead role in the Mechanical Shop (Code 938), laying out, aligning, and overhauling marine machinery and systems while supervising and guiding a crew. Great if you like leadership plus tools-in-hand work and want federal benefits and job stability.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.