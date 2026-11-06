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🛒 Kittery Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Kittery’s retail scene is busy year-round, thanks to the outlets, the base, and outdoor tourism. Here are several solid customer-facing roles if you like helping people and staying active on the job.
SUPERVISORY SALES ASSOCIATE / FULL TIME
- Employer: NAVY EXCHANGE SERVICE COMMAND (NEXCOM)
- Location: Kittery, ME (on base)
- Type: Full-time (35+ hours)
- Salary: Federal NF-01 level+, DOE
- Unposting Date: November 12, 2026
Lead a sales team serving military members and their families. This role is great if you have 1–2 years of retail and some lead experience, and want day-one benefits, federal healthcare, PTO, retirement plans, and tuition help while building your supervisory skills.
MICRO MARKET ASSOCIATE – FULL TIME RETAIL STOCKER
- Employer: NAVY EXCHANGE SERVICE COMMAND (NEXCOM)
- Location: Kittery, ME
- Type: Full-time (35+ hours)
- Salary: Federal NF-01 level+, DOE
- Unposting Date: November 12, 2026
Hands-on role keeping micro markets and vending machines stocked, clean, and running smoothly while driving a company vehicle around the area. Good fit if you like moving all day, have retail or vending experience, can lift up to 40 lbs, and want day-one federal benefits plus steady hours.
Shooting Sports Associate
- Employer: Kittery Trading Post
- Location: Kittery, ME
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour
Help customers choose firearms and shooting gear at a long-time local favorite outdoor store. You’ll need to be 21+ with firearms knowledge, strong customer service skills, and be able to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail teams often have room to grow into other roles once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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