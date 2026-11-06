📅 Kittery Water District audit review Zoom meeting Nov. 4

📅 Kittery Water District audit review on Zoom

The Kittery Water District will hold a Trustee Audit Review meeting by Zoom on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 3:15 PM.

Trustees will be reviewing the 2025 Audit during this session.

If you’re interested in how the district’s finances are doing or how your water district is managed, you can join the Zoom meeting at 3:15 PM on November 4, 2026. (Check with the Kittery Water District for the Zoom link and access details.)