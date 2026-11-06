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Kittery

⚠️ Rice Public Library closed through Friday for Thanksgiving

8 days ago
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⚠️ Rice Public Library closed for Thanksgiving

Rice Public Library at 8 Wentworth St, Kittery, ME 03904 will be closed through Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Normal hours will start again on Saturday at 10 a.m. If you need books, movies, or other services, plan your visit for Saturday or later.

Regular weekly hours:

  • Tue: 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 12:00–8:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 12:00–8:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
  • Sat: 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.
  • Sun & Mon: Closed

More Info: Closed: Thanksgiving | Rice Public Library

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