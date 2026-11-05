🏭 Kittery Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Trade & QA Roles

Kittery’s shipyard and industrial scene is busy right now, with several hands-on roles open for experienced trades and quality pros. If you’ve got machining, coatings, or QA skills, these are worth a look.

Employer: U.S. Fleet Forces Command (Portsmouth Naval Shipyard)

U.S. Fleet Forces Command (Portsmouth Naval Shipyard) Location: Kittery, ME

Type: Part-time federal position

federal position Salary: Not listed (federal wage system role)

Senior shop expert role building complex, non-standard repair and prototype components. You’ll program and run CNC machines, use CAD/CAM, develop cold spray repair programs, and mentor junior machinists and mechanics. Must be a U.S. citizen and able to obtain and maintain a security clearance.

Employer: U.S. Fleet Forces Command (Portsmouth Naval Shipyard)

U.S. Fleet Forces Command (Portsmouth Naval Shipyard) Location: Kittery, ME

Type: Part-time federal position, GS-13-level experience (requires prior GS-12 equivalent)

federal position, experience (requires prior equivalent) Salary: Not listed (General Schedule pay band)

Lead the Procurement Quality Control Branch and be the go-to person for all procurement quality issues. You’ll manage defect and supply deficiency reports, review engineering instructions, and ensure compliance with SUBSAFE, Level I, and DSS-SOC standards. Ideal for someone with strong shipbuilding QA and procurement background who’s ready to supervise a team.

Employer: SJS Executives / SJS Industrial

Location: Listed for Kittery, ME candidates; job is in Virginia Beach, VA and requires relocation

Listed for candidates; job is in and Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday (1st then 2nd shift), some overtime

, Monday–Friday (1st then 2nd shift), some overtime Salary: $25–$34/hour, based on experience and skills test

Hands-on industrial/marine powder coating role in a veteran-owned shop serving military and maritime clients. You’ll run booths and ovens, inspect and maintain equipment, hit correct mil thickness, and help improve production. Comes with 7 paid holidays, 2 floating holidays, ~80 hours PTO, and medical/dental/vision.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get that resume in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.