🚧 Kittery, ME Construction Jobs with Multiple Skilled Openings

Kittery’s shipyard and heavy civil projects are keeping the trades busy right now. If you’ve got hands-on skills and like working around big equipment and serious infrastructure, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: U.S. Fleet Forces Command

U.S. Fleet Forces Command Location: Kittery, ME (Portsmouth Naval Shipyard)

Type: Part-time, Federal civilian

Salary: Not listed

Lead Navy dive teams on underwater ship work, crane and rigging operations, and high‑risk diver training. You must be a U.S. citizen, pass drug test, physical, and security clearance, and be a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Dive School; expect nights, weekends, and travel as mission needs.

Employer: SJS Executives, LLC (SJS Industrial)

Location: Kittery, ME (Naval Shipyard support)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31.00/hr

Journey-level carpentry and building maintenance on federal property: doors, windows, drywall, roofing, finishes, and general repairs. Comes with 11 paid federal holidays, sick leave, employer-paid medical/dental/life, and vacation after a year; requires 4+ years carpentry, a Real ID, clean background for base access, and drug test.

Employer: The Middlesex Corporation

Location: Kittery, ME

Type: Full-time (listed as "Other")

Full-time (listed as "Other") Salary: Not listed

Oversee mechanical crews on heavy civil jobs like highways, bridges, and marine work—planning equipment installs, repairs, and maintenance to keep projects on schedule. Needs 5–8+ years mechanical supervision on heavy civil projects, strong knowledge of heavy equipment, hydraulics, electrical, and diesel systems, plus a valid driver’s license (OSHA and welding certs a plus); includes a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.