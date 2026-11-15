Looking for a loyal friend in Kittanning, PA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Orphans of the Storm Inc for someone to love.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix

Labrador Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Orphans of the Storm Inc

Phone: (724) 548-4520

Brookie is a beautiful black Lab/Poodle mix with that classic doodle charm. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give her time, love, and consistency. If you’re looking for a smart, trainable companion, Brookie could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Brookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Mixed Breed (Small)

Dachshund / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Personality: Shy at first, warms up quickly, playful

Shy at first, warms up quickly, playful Good with: Kids , other dogs (lived with other dogs before; would do well with another dog for confidence)

, (lived with other dogs before; would do well with another dog for confidence) Cats: Wants to chase cats some, but is not mean with them

Wants to chase cats some, but is with them Training: Crate trained

Special needs: Needs a patient adopter to help build her confidence

Needs a to help build her confidence Shelter: Orphans of the Storm Inc

Phone: (724) 548-4520

Osi is a small, tan sweetheart who starts out shy but “makes up fast” once she feels safe. She loves to play and would really blossom in a home with another friendly dog to show her the ropes. She’s crate trained and has lived with other dogs and kids before. Osi does like to chase cats a bit, so a home with confident cats or no cats would be best, along with an adopter who can be calm and patient as she settles in.

👉 Meet Osi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Suki (Pit mix)

Suki (Pit mix) Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm Inc

Phone: (724) 548-4520

Suki is a striking black Pit Bull Terrier mix looking for a family to call her own. As an adult dog, she’s ready to focus on bonding, training, and being someone’s best friend. Her adoption fee of $300 helps cover her care and vetting so she can go home healthy and ready for her new life.

👉 Meet Suki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kittanning, PA, please consider visiting Orphans of the Storm Inc or calling (724) 548-4520 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.