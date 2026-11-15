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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Kittanning
Looking for a loyal friend in Kittanning, PA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Orphans of the Storm Inc for someone to love.
Brookie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Orphans of the Storm Inc
- Phone: (724) 548-4520
Brookie is a beautiful black Lab/Poodle mix with that classic doodle charm. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give her time, love, and consistency. If you’re looking for a smart, trainable companion, Brookie could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Brookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Osi
- Breed: Dachshund / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Personality: Shy at first, warms up quickly, playful
- Good with: Kids, other dogs (lived with other dogs before; would do well with another dog for confidence)
- Cats: Wants to chase cats some, but is not mean with them
- Training: Crate trained
- Special needs: Needs a patient adopter to help build her confidence
- Shelter: Orphans of the Storm Inc
- Phone: (724) 548-4520
Osi is a small, tan sweetheart who starts out shy but “makes up fast” once she feels safe. She loves to play and would really blossom in a home with another friendly dog to show her the ropes. She’s crate trained and has lived with other dogs and kids before. Osi does like to chase cats a bit, so a home with confident cats or no cats would be best, along with an adopter who can be calm and patient as she settles in.
👉 Meet Osi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Suki (Pit mix)
- Name on listing: Suki (Pit mix)
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Orphans of the Storm Inc
- Phone: (724) 548-4520
Suki is a striking black Pit Bull Terrier mix looking for a family to call her own. As an adult dog, she’s ready to focus on bonding, training, and being someone’s best friend. Her adoption fee of $300 helps cover her care and vetting so she can go home healthy and ready for her new life.
👉 Meet Suki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Kittanning, PA, please consider visiting Orphans of the Storm Inc or calling (724) 548-4520 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.