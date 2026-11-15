These Kittanning kittens have grown up in loving foster homes and are now ready for families of their own. All are young, social, and used to home life.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Shelter: Orphans of the Storm Inc

Adoption fee: $110

Phone: (724) 548-4520

About Topaz:

Raised in a foster home with his siblings and another litter, Topaz is playful, affectionate, and friendly. He has lots of kitty toys, is litter trained, and has been indoors only.

👉 Meet Topaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Orphans of the Storm Inc

Adoption fee: $110

Phone: (724) 548-4520

About Hector:

Hector lived in a foster home with his siblings, a dog, and adult cats. He loves to play, then curl up to nap with his siblings, especially in a cat hammock. He enjoys lots of kitty toys.

👉 Meet Hector and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Orphans of the Storm Inc

Adoption fee: $110

Phone: (724) 548-4520

About Jasper:

Jasper and his siblings were raised in foster care after arriving too young for adoption. He is affectionate and playful, loves cat toys and catnip mice, and is used to having other kittens to play with. He enjoys napping in a cat hammock and is litter trained.

👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White and black

White and black Shelter: Orphans of the Storm Inc

Adoption fee: $110

Phone: (724) 548-4520

About Paris:

Raised in a foster home after arriving too young to adopt, Paris is playful and affectionate. He loves to play with his siblings and cat toys and is litter trained.

👉 Meet Paris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Orphans of the Storm Inc

Adoption fee: $110

Phone: (724) 548-4520

About Salem:

Salem grew up in a foster home with his littermates, other cats, and a dog. He loves to run around and play, enjoys catnip toys, and likes a soft bed or kitty hammock for naps. He is described as affectionate and loving.

👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Orphans of the Storm Inc

Phone: (724) 548-4520

About Pippa:

Pippa was raised in a foster home with her siblings, other cats, and a dog. She is playful, fun-loving, and affectionate. She likes having a buddy to play with and loves a soft kitty bed or hammock for naps.

👉 Meet Pippa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: Orphans of the Storm Inc

Adoption fee: $110

Phone: (724) 548-4520

About Maple:

Maple lived in a foster home with her littermates, a dog, and adult cats. She is playful and enjoys lots of kitty toys and having a kitty buddy to play with.

👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Kittanning, PA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Orphans of the Storm Inc at (724) 548-4520 or visit their listings to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.