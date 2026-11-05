6-year-old lab mix available for adoption

Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning has a 6-year-old lab mix dog named Reggie available for adoption and asks people to contact the shelter by phone or email, not through social media. To adopt, fill out the application at this link and contact the shelter at (724) 548-4520, 11878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201, or orphansofthestorm@hotmail.com. The shelter, PA License #1137, is also accepting tax-deductible donations at this donation link.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Orphans of the Storm (No Kill Animal Shelter)