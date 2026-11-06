🐱 Playful Siamese Kittens Ready for Adoption in Kittanning

Three adorable Siamese baby girls in Kittanning, PA are looking for loving homes. All are litter trained, playful, and used to being indoors.

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm Inc

Phone: (724) 548-4520

Litter trained: Yes

About Sparkles:

Sparkles is a sweet girl who loves attention and playing with her siblings. She enjoys curling up in a hammock to nap and sleep, and she’s a fan of catnip toys. She is litter trained and ready to join a caring home.

👉 Meet Sparkles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: Orphans of the Storm Inc

Phone: (724) 548-4520

Litter trained: Yes

About Pearla:

Pearla has always been indoors and is very comfortable with home life. She loves her siblings, enjoys playing with kitty toys, and is playful and loves attention. She is litter trained and would make a fun, active companion.

👉 Meet Pearla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm Inc

Phone: (724) 548-4520

Litter trained: Yes

About Twinkles:

Twinkles loves her siblings and playing with kitty toys. She enjoys napping in a hammock and loves attention. Described as affectionate and litter trained, she’s ready to bring lots of purrs to her new family.

👉 Meet Twinkles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Kittanning, PA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, consider one of these sweet Siamese girls—or even a pair of siblings. Call Orphans of the Storm Inc at (724) 548-4520 to ask about visits and adoption.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.