🔧 Kittanning Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kittanning has a nice mix of steady indoor maintenance work and higher‑pay outdoor utility line roles right now. If you like fixing things or working outside with a crew, these are worth a look.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Kittanning, PA (skilled nursing facility)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.85 – $18.75/hour (days, every other weekend)

Support the Maintenance Director with building, equipment, and grounds upkeep while helping keep residents safe and comfortable. This role stands out for daily pay options, solid medical/dental/vision benefits, 401(k), generous PTO, and chances to grow your career with education and tuition programs.

Employer: Davey Tree Surgery Co. (The Davey Tree Expert Company)

Location: Kittanning, PA (on-site, field work)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $27.71 – $29.76/hour (based on line clearance experience and CDL)

Lead a 2–5 person tree crew doing pruning and removals around power lines for major electric utilities. This is a good fit if you love working outdoors and have line clearance or tree work experience—benefits include health insurance, paid time off, parental leave, 401(k) with match (if eligible), stock purchase plan, and day‑one benefits.

Employer: The Davey Tree Expert Company

Location: Kittanning, PA (on-site, field work)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $27.71 – $29.51/hour (based on experience and CDL)

Another Davey crew‑lead role handling tree trimming and removals near utility lines, job‑site planning, and mentoring newer team members. You’ll get day‑one eligibility for group health plans, PTO, parental leave, 401(k) match (if eligible), stock discounts, and multiple scholarship programs, plus ongoing safety and skills training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Kittanning.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.