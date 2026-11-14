🚨 Bird flu update & rising respiratory illnesses in Kitsap Kitsap’s Health Officer, Dr. Herbie Duber, is sharing an update on bird flu and this year’s respiratory illness season. Bird flu (avian influenza) First cases in Washington dairy cattle ; over 40 herds in Yakima County and one in Benton County .

; over and . Three human cases in Yakima County; one dairy worker died .

in Yakima County; . Risk is very low for most people , but farm and animal workers are at higher risk.

, but are at higher risk. Avoid raw milk – bird flu and other germs can spread through unpasteurized milk.

– bird flu and other germs can spread through unpasteurized milk. Backyard flock owners should: Wash hands after handling birds. Keep wildlife away. Not touch sick or dead birds. Report sick/dead birds to WSDA at 1-800-606-3056 and your vet.

No human-to-human spread has been seen in the U.S. Respiratory illnesses in Kitsap Flu started rising in September and ER visits are higher than last year.

started rising in and ER visits are higher than last year. COVID-19 and common colds are also spreading.

and common colds are also spreading. Higher risk: young children, older adults, pregnant people, and those with certain health conditions. Protect your household by: Staying up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccines .

. Washing hands often and cleaning surfaces.

Avoiding close contact with sick people.

Staying home when sick and keeping sick kids home. Kitsap Public Health offers free children’s vaccine clinics. Learn more and book at KitsapPublicHealth.org/clinic. Questions? Email pio@kitsappublichealth.org.

More Info: Health Officer Update: Bird flu and respiratory il...