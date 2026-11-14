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Kitsap County
🚨 Bird flu in WA herds & early flu season in Kitsap
11 days ago
🚨 Bird flu update & rising respiratory illnesses in Kitsap
Kitsap’s Health Officer, Dr. Herbie Duber, is sharing an update on bird flu and this year’s respiratory illness season.
Bird flu (avian influenza)
- First cases in Washington dairy cattle; over 40 herds in Yakima County and one in Benton County.
- Three human cases in Yakima County; one dairy worker died.
- Risk is very low for most people, but farm and animal workers are at higher risk.
- Avoid raw milk – bird flu and other germs can spread through unpasteurized milk.
- Backyard flock owners should:
- Wash hands after handling birds.
- Keep wildlife away.
- Not touch sick or dead birds.
- Report sick/dead birds to WSDA at 1-800-606-3056 and your vet.
- No human-to-human spread has been seen in the U.S.
Respiratory illnesses in Kitsap
- Flu started rising in September and ER visits are higher than last year.
- COVID-19 and common colds are also spreading.
- Higher risk: young children, older adults, pregnant people, and those with certain health conditions.
Protect your household by:
- Staying up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
- Washing hands often and cleaning surfaces.
- Avoiding close contact with sick people.
- Staying home when sick and keeping sick kids home.
Kitsap Public Health offers free children’s vaccine clinics. Learn more and book at KitsapPublicHealth.org/clinic. Questions? Email pio@kitsappublichealth.org.
More Info: Health Officer Update: Bird flu and respiratory il...
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