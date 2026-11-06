📢 Kitsap Regional Library director to step down Dec. 31, 2026

📢 Library director Jason Driver leaving Kitsap Regional Library

Kitsap Regional Library has announced that Executive Director Jason Driver will step down on December 31, 2026. He has accepted a new role as Chief Executive Director of St. Louis Public Library and will start there on January 4, 2027.

Driver has led Kitsap Regional Library since February 2022, during a time of growth and change, including:

Passing Proposition 1 , securing 10 years of stable funding

, securing of stable funding Launching the 2024–2029 Strategic Direction (Thrive Ahead)

Expanding Summer Learning and mobile and digital services

and mobile and digital services Advancing plans for a new Port Orchard library and future Sylvan Way replacement

The Library’s Board of Trustees will begin recruiting the next Executive Director. During the transition, operations will be led by Deputy Director/CFOO Dan Baer, Interim Deputy Director of HR Chandra Talerico, and the leadership team.

The Board states it remains committed to the Library’s mission of “inspiring curiosity and connection” and to keeping library spaces welcoming and accessible across Kitsap County.