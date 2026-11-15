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🐶 Gentle, Playful Dogs in Kissimmee Looking for Loving Homes
Three wonderful dogs in Kissimmee, FL are looking for new families. Each one is being rehomed by a private owner who wants the best for them.
Kahlua Bailey
- Breed: Pointer / Mutt
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kissimmee, FL)
Kahlua Bailey is a sweet, playful rescue girl who loves people and other dogs. She does well at boarding and at the dog park, and enjoys being social. She can be a bit fearful of sudden sounds, but interestingly is not scared of thunderstorms or fireworks.
She is:
- Friendly with dogs
- Friendly with people
- Strong on leash, so she’ll need someone who can handle her strength
- Not a fan of nail trims and may need a muzzle for clipping
Her current owner urgently needs to find her a safe, loving home. If you can offer patience, gentle handling, and regular exercise, Kahlua Bailey could be a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Kahlua Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nalu
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Husky
- Age: Adult (about 6 years old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)
- Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kissimmee, FL)
Nalu is a calm, gentle girl with a big heart. She was rescued from a shelter in Colorado and has been a beloved family dog for years.
From her owner:
- Very calm & sweet
- Rarely barks or howls (usually only when she needs to go out or is hungry)
- Great with kids
- A bit timid around men
- Okay with other dogs as long as they are not overwhelming
- Shedding and dry skin are noted, so she may need regular brushing and skin care
Nalu sounds perfect for a quieter home that can give her love, patience, and a soft place to land.
👉 Meet Nalu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Finn
- Breed: Whippet / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 5 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kissimmee, FL)
Finn is a loving, active Whippet mix who needs a family that can keep up with his energy.
His owner shares that he is:
- Very loving and affectionate
- About 5 years old
- Great with children
- Crate trained and housebroken
- Full of energy and needs lots of exercise
- A fan of running and playing, especially with other dogs
Things to know:
- He likes to chase cats and squirrels, so a home without cats is best
- Has some separation anxiety and may cry for a few minutes when you leave
- Tends to chew wood or random items if left unattended
- An enclosed yard is recommended
- His owner believes he may have come from an abusive home and needs patience and structure
Finn would thrive with an active person or family who can give him time, training, and plenty of play.
👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Kissimmee, FL and have room in your home and heart, please consider reaching out through the Adoptapet links above to learn more or apply to adopt. Sharing these pups with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter or listing owner directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.