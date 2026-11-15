Three wonderful dogs in Kissimmee, FL are looking for new families. Each one is being rehomed by a private owner who wants the best for them.

Breed: Pointer / Mutt

Pointer / Mutt Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kissimmee, FL)

Kahlua Bailey is a sweet, playful rescue girl who loves people and other dogs. She does well at boarding and at the dog park, and enjoys being social. She can be a bit fearful of sudden sounds, but interestingly is not scared of thunderstorms or fireworks.

She is:

Friendly with dogs

Friendly with people

Strong on leash , so she’ll need someone who can handle her strength

, so she’ll need someone who can handle her strength Not a fan of nail trims and may need a muzzle for clipping

Her current owner urgently needs to find her a safe, loving home. If you can offer patience, gentle handling, and regular exercise, Kahlua Bailey could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Kahlua Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Husky

German Shepherd Dog / Husky Age: Adult (about 6 years old)

Adult (about 6 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)

(no fee listed) Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kissimmee, FL)

Nalu is a calm, gentle girl with a big heart. She was rescued from a shelter in Colorado and has been a beloved family dog for years.

From her owner:

Very calm & sweet

Rarely barks or howls (usually only when she needs to go out or is hungry)

Great with kids

A bit timid around men

Okay with other dogs as long as they are not overwhelming

Shedding and dry skin are noted, so she may need regular brushing and skin care

Nalu sounds perfect for a quieter home that can give her love, patience, and a soft place to land.

👉 Meet Nalu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Whippet / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Whippet / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 5 years old)

Adult (about 5 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $50

Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kissimmee, FL)

Finn is a loving, active Whippet mix who needs a family that can keep up with his energy.

His owner shares that he is:

Very loving and affectionate

and affectionate About 5 years old

Great with children

Crate trained and housebroken

and Full of energy and needs lots of exercise

A fan of running and playing, especially with other dogs

Things to know:

He likes to chase cats and squirrels , so a home without cats is best

, so a home without cats is best Has some separation anxiety and may cry for a few minutes when you leave

and may cry for a few minutes when you leave Tends to chew wood or random items if left unattended

if left unattended An enclosed yard is recommended

His owner believes he may have come from an abusive home and needs patience and structure

Finn would thrive with an active person or family who can give him time, training, and plenty of play.

👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kissimmee, FL and have room in your home and heart, please consider reaching out through the Adoptapet links above to learn more or apply to adopt. Sharing these pups with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter or listing owner directly for the most up-to-date information.