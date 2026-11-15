There are some nice free items up for grabs around Kissimmee right now. If you’re setting up a place or just want to refresh a room, these local freebies might help.

Item: Free used recliner chair

Condition: Used, slight tear on one arm, but works well

Location: Solivita, Kissimmee, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

A comfy recliner chair that still works well, with just a small tear on one arm. Great if you need an extra seat for a living room or TV room. You must be able to pick it up on your own from Solivita.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Leather sofa

Condition: Not specified

Location: Coralwood, Kissimmee, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

A leather sofa listed as first come. Perfect if you need a main couch or a backup for a guest room or den. Check the listing for any extra details and plan to bring help to move it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Comfortable red leather armchair(s)

Condition: Described as comfortable

Location: Solivita, Kissimmee, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of 2 red leather armchairs, described as comfortable and FREE. Nice for a reading corner, office, or extra seating in the living room. Located in Solivita, so you’ll want to arrange transport for both chairs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Kissimmee tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.