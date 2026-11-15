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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Kissimmee
Kissimmee has some very sweet cats hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you.
Binx
- Status: Adoptable through For Adoption By Private Owner (Kissimmee, FL)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)
- Fixed: Neutered
- Litter trained: Yes
- Good with:
- Dogs: Raised with a dog
- Cats: Raised with other cats
- Kids: Friendly with children
- Personality notes from family: Calm, enjoys lots of cuddle time
Binx’s family needs to rehome him because their daughter has developed allergies, and they’re hoping he finds someone who will love him just as much. He’s an easygoing, cuddly boy who already knows his manners and is used to a busy household.
👉 Meet Binx and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Quick Silver
- Status: Adoptable through The Way Station Cat and Kitten Rescue
- Phone: (609) 605-4482
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue or silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
Quick Silver is a striking silver tabby with golden eyes and bold stripes. His rescue describes him as a handsome "little loaf" who’s ready for a cozy home, a soft place to nap, and a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Quick Silver and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Barrel
- Status: Adoptable through The Way Station Cat and Kitten Rescue
- Phone: (609) 605-4482
- Breed: Russian Blue
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue with little white mittens
- Adoption fee: $150
Barrel is a tiny gray-blue kitten with white paws, golden eyes, and a sleepy, cuddly face. He’s looking for a forever family and a comfy couch where he can stretch out and grow up safe and loved.
👉 Meet Barrel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Kissimmee, FL and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call the listed rescue or click through to their Adopt-a-Pet pages to learn more, ask questions, or start an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.