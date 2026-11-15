Kissimmee has some very sweet cats hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you.

Status: Adoptable through For Adoption By Private Owner (Kissimmee, FL)

Adoptable through Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)

(no fee listed) Fixed: Neutered

Neutered Litter trained: Yes

Yes Good with: Dogs: Raised with a dog Cats: Raised with other cats Kids: Friendly with children

Personality notes from family: Calm, enjoys lots of cuddle time

Binx’s family needs to rehome him because their daughter has developed allergies, and they’re hoping he finds someone who will love him just as much. He’s an easygoing, cuddly boy who already knows his manners and is used to a busy household.

👉 Meet Binx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable through The Way Station Cat and Kitten Rescue

Adoptable through Phone: (609) 605-4482

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue or silver tabby

Gray/blue or silver tabby Adoption fee: $100

Quick Silver is a striking silver tabby with golden eyes and bold stripes. His rescue describes him as a handsome "little loaf" who’s ready for a cozy home, a soft place to nap, and a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Quick Silver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable through The Way Station Cat and Kitten Rescue

Adoptable through Phone: (609) 605-4482

Breed: Russian Blue

Russian Blue Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue with little white mittens

Mostly gray/blue with little white mittens Adoption fee: $150

Barrel is a tiny gray-blue kitten with white paws, golden eyes, and a sleepy, cuddly face. He’s looking for a forever family and a comfy couch where he can stretch out and grow up safe and loved.

👉 Meet Barrel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kissimmee, FL and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call the listed rescue or click through to their Adopt-a-Pet pages to learn more, ask questions, or start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.