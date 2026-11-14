Kissimmee’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both seasoned clinicians and people building skills on the job. Here are several local roles where you can work directly with patients and grow your career.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions Location: Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee, FL Type: Local contract (about 36 hrs/week )

Local contract (about ) Pay: $45/hour

Local contract role with steady hours and strong perks like weekly direct deposit, 401(k) contribution, quarterly bonuses, and referral bonuses up to $850. Great fit if you have at least 6 months of acute care hospital experience and want to plug into the HCA network for more long-term opportunities.

Employer: SimonMed

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support women’s imaging by greeting patients, helping them prep for exams, handling paperwork, and keeping patient flow smooth. Good for someone with a high school diploma, BLS, and interest in radiology or women’s health; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

Employer: BioElite Laboratories, LLC

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Hands-on allergy clinic role doing skin testing, immunotherapy injections, and patient education, plus EHR and insurance tasks. Comes with paid training, paid time off, and paid sick time, and requires English and Spanish, CPR/BLS, and MA/CNA or similar experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.