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🍽️ Kissimmee Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Paying Around $15/hr
Kissimmee’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast‑paced work, free food, and flexible hours, these spots are worth a look.
Shift Manager – Flippers Pizza Co.
- Employer: Flippers Pizza Co.
- Location: 3216 Rolling Oaks Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Lead shifts at a popular pizza spot, work side‑by‑side with the team, and help run daily operations. Comes with weekly pay, free pizza, health/dental/vision options after training, employee discounts, free uniforms, and flexible schedules.
Crew Member – Wendy’s
- Employer: Wendy’s
- Location: 4755 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour
Front‑line role taking orders, making food, and keeping the restaurant clean. You get free meals while working, paid training, flexible schedules, 401(k), employee assistance program, and PTO/healthcare for qualifying employees.
Team Member – Fatburger Celebration
- Employer: Fatburger (independent franchisee)
- Location: Celebration / Kissimmee, FL (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $15.01 per hour
Fast‑paced burger spot where you’ll greet guests, prep food, and keep things clean and moving. Includes 1‑week paid training, employee discount, and steady hours for folks with prior fast‑paced restaurant experience.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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