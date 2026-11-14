Kissimmee’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast‑paced work, free food, and flexible hours, these spots are worth a look.

Employer: Flippers Pizza Co.

Flippers Pizza Co. Location: 3216 Rolling Oaks Blvd, Kissimmee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead shifts at a popular pizza spot, work side‑by‑side with the team, and help run daily operations. Comes with weekly pay, free pizza, health/dental/vision options after training, employee discounts, free uniforms, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Wendy’s

Location: 4755 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Front‑line role taking orders, making food, and keeping the restaurant clean. You get free meals while working, paid training, flexible schedules, 401(k), employee assistance program, and PTO/healthcare for qualifying employees.

Employer: Fatburger (independent franchisee)

Location: Celebration / Kissimmee, FL (in person)

Celebration / (in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $15.01 per hour

Fast‑paced burger spot where you’ll greet guests, prep food, and keep things clean and moving. Includes 1‑week paid training, employee discount, and steady hours for folks with prior fast‑paced restaurant experience.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.